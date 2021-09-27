No Green Pass attempt to block highway in Pisa, stopped by DiCos and Stradale-Kronka

Pisa, 27 September 2021 – The group that did not have a green pass tried to stop it A12 motorway In the car between Pisa Center and Pisa North. However, they were intercepted by Diego and traffic police along with Volandi and Carabinieri. Police stopped a slow parade of cars and provided signs.

Chaotic moments at the A12 entrance on Monday afternoon, To the Pizza Center. It all happened on a day when people without a green pass asked activists to block highways by telegram chat. Even with the help of truck drivers, According to the plan of the groups against green certification, should have caused inconvenience to motorized traffic.

However the strike was denied by the road transport sections And by the unions. Attempts were made to stop the cars in the afternoon. The column of slow-moving cars was reported to Stradale, so it intervened. Slogans against the green pass on some cars were pasted on the windows.

