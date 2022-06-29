Persona 5 Royale, Persona 4 Golden and P3P announced for Nintendo Switch – Nerd4.life

Persona 3B, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal The Nintendo Switch was also announced. Persona 5 Royale release date Nintendo Switch and the October 21 2022. The announcement came via the Nintendo Direct Mini.

The three games have already been announced for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, but confirmation of Nintendo Switch Edition. Now, we finally know that games are also coming to the Big N console.

there Description of games It says: “Three iconic character games coming to Nintendo Switch! Save others from distorted desires by wearing the Phantom Thief mask in Persona 5 Royale history, which stunned critics and defined an entire genre. The game will also, according to urban legend, by staring at a console Nintendo Switch On a rainy night inside Persona 4 Golden, it’s possible for your soul mate to appear. An eerie calm floods the city, people turn into evil coffins and hordes of space monsters called Shadows appear in Persona 3 Portable, which also offers alternate paths to the hero! All three games are in English and Japanese, include Full HD graphics, and are sold separately. Persona 5 Royal will land on Nintendo Switch on October 21, while more information about Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable R will be available soon!”

Being able to play Persona 3P, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal in portability is definitely a small dream for many players. Tell us, Did you expect this ad?