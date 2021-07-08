Team Italy makes its first Atlantic voyage since 2019 as players return to challenge Team America in the wake of the Newport International Polo ’30 Series.Tenth Saturday, July 10 at 5 p.m.

According to Newport Polo, the festivities begin with a Friday night competition at the Brendan Hotel, followed by a Saturday polo competition and an April Polo menu hosted by A Mano Pizza + Gelato.

Participants in the Brendan cocktail will have the opportunity to meet Captain Marco Elser and his colleagues at the home of the 15 oldest Italian polo clubs heading from Rome to Newport. The sport is growing in a small community in Italy, where about 150 professional athletes and women play all year round, from the white sand beaches of Lazio to the icy alpine lakes and polo fields, according to Newport Polo.

“Italians will certainly be warmly welcomed as Rhode Island is the title of the largest Italian state in the United States as 19% of the population of Odeon State is of Italian descent,” Newport Polo wrote in a press release. “Since the team debuted in 2012, they have competed before being sold to fans.”

“After six consecutive wins for the United States, the Italians have made significant progress in our last two matches, winning one after another,” Polo series founder Dan Keating explains in a statement. He continued to fight for a third victory. ”

Tickets for the garden Available online and on portals. Wing upgrades will be available after the first Friday, entry purchases for growing locations. Seat booking options, including rear doors and cabins, are available at game time, 5pm at the main gate, first come, first served.

International Polo Departments Glen Farm District is located at 250 Lyndon Lane (off Route 138) in Portsmouth.

Visit for more information www.nptpolo.com.