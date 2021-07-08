July 9, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Newport Polo hosts the United States against Italy on Saturday

Newport Polo hosts the United States against Italy on Saturday

Noah French July 8, 2021 2 min read

Team Italy makes its first Atlantic voyage since 2019 as players return to challenge Team America in the wake of the Newport International Polo ’30 Series.Tenth Saturday, July 10 at 5 p.m.

According to Newport Polo, the festivities begin with a Friday night competition at the Brendan Hotel, followed by a Saturday polo competition and an April Polo menu hosted by A Mano Pizza + Gelato.

Participants in the Brendan cocktail will have the opportunity to meet Captain Marco Elser and his colleagues at the home of the 15 oldest Italian polo clubs heading from Rome to Newport. The sport is growing in a small community in Italy, where about 150 professional athletes and women play all year round, from the white sand beaches of Lazio to the icy alpine lakes and polo fields, according to Newport Polo.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Very humiliated – time

July 8, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Anti-Govt – Thousands of fellow countrymen in the United States blocked by health regulations

July 7, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

“Where does he want to get out of the hospital”, 007 had already been warned – Libero Codidiano

July 7, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Newport Polo hosts the United States against Italy on Saturday

July 8, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Salone Risparmio: born FRVision, the digital channel Assogestioni – Risparmio & Investimenti

July 8, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“Fried Green Tomatoes at the Train Station” is a movie about women’s power

July 8, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Federico II, MSc Aesthetic Medicine is about to start

July 8, 2021 Karen Hines