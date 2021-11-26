November 27, 2021

New soccer game with gameplay video to be revealed in January – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax November 26, 2021 2 min read

UFL It represents an interesting novelty for the whole video game jigsaw, given that it is a new contender in the field of football simulation, so we welcome with great interest the announcement of the first presentation of the game, which is now quite close, which will be shown with del play in video a January 2022.

There’s not much to know, to be honest: In a very brief email, the developers of Strikerz Inc. That in January 2022 they will be held Show event Dedicated to the UFL, during which the game in question will finally be shown, especially with the gameplay, so it will be possible to see it in action.

“We don’t have a press release today, but we do have an important announcement! Strikerz will be holding a special gaming event in January 2022, where we will reveal the much-anticipated UFL gameplay,” the team wrote in a new email sent today.


UFL, at the moment we have only seen Oleksandr Zinchenko

Stay tuned for more information on the date and location of the event.

Most likely it will be a streaming show, or anyway in video, but we’re waiting to know when that will be staged. After the first teaser, UFL gameplay has never been seen, so there is a huge curiosity for this soccer game that aims to challenge giants like FIFA 22 and eFootball. At the moment we know that Oleksandr Zinchenko and Roberto Firmino are testaments to the game.

