New low-cost flights from Italy about to take off – SiViaggia

Ryanair and easyJet have just announced their new airlines that will take you to new destinations.

Both low-cost airlines have unveiled their long-awaited plans.

Ryanair's new routes

Ryanair will launch new flights from Rome Fiumicino and Ciampino to Dubrovnik (Croatia), (Poland), Gothenburg (Sweden), Lisbon (Portugal), Malta, Paris (France) and Riga (Latvia). Seven new routes have just been announced.

but this is not all. There will be ten new flights for summer 2024 departing from Milan Malpensa Airport and Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport. There will be direct flights from Malpensa to Athens (Greece), Budapest (Hungary), Paris, Marrakesh (Morocco), and Tallinn (Estonia), while there will be new flights from Bergamo to Beni Mellal (Morocco) and Castellon (Spain). Dubrovnik, Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Skiathos (Greece).

But the big news lies in the two new bases that Ryanair will open, the Ryanair base Reggio Calabria And this is from Trieste, which is added to 17 other companies already present in Italy where the low-cost company has been operating for some time. However, nothing is known yet about the new flights, but they will be announced soon as well.

Meanwhile, as always happens during big announcements, this time Ryanair also launched a promotion at the same time Airline tickets start from 19.99 euros For reservation within the next few hours.

New easyJet routes

Four new international flights will be operational from easyJet's next summer season. Among the new features announced by the company, Sitia Airport on the island of Crete enters the network and can be reached from 24 to 29 June with direct flights from Naples (twice weekly) and from Milan Malpensa (one flight weekly).

There is another novelty that reaches Lombardy passengers: on March 31, in fact, easyJet will open connecting flights between Malpensa Airport and Malpensa Airport. Gran Canaria. To reach this destination – already linked to Naples International Airport since last year – the low-cost company will operate a weekly flight every Sunday.

But it doesn't end here. In fact, from May 4, a new flight will operate from Bari Airport to Geneva, Switzerland, three times a week.

EasyJet is also linking the announcement of the new routes to the offer. As of midnight on February 5, 300,000 seats are available on flights to and from Italy Prices reduced by 20% For travel between January 22 and November 30.