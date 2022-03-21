New game on Unreal Engine 5 announced by CD Projekt RED, official – Nerd4.life

Projekt RED CD Today announced that a new game from the magicianwhich is not yet officially called The Witcher 4 but is recognizable, is already in development Unreal Engine 5 It will mark the beginning of a new saga.

Thus began a new partnership with Epic Games, given that the Polish team has decided to transfer the development of the new The Witcher to Unreal Engine 5, with a project that will be entirely “next generation” and focus on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.



The Witcher 4, the first teaser image for the game

There is no exact information about the game yet but the first one has already been published teaser picture What should The Witcher 4 be, waiting to know the official title.

Since this is the beginning of a file new epicWe can also expect drastic changes in terms of location, story and characters, but in this regard we expect more information. This is a historic change for CD Projekt RED and The Witcher, considering that the previous chapters were developed on the team’s graphics engine, REDengine, while in this case everything moves to Unreal Engine 5, to start a high technology partnership. -profile epic games.

Speaking about using the Unreal Engine 5, Paweł Zawodny, CTO at CD PROJEKT RED, said:

“A central aspect of our internal ‘RED 2.0’ transformation is a greater focus on technology, and our collaboration with Epic Games is based on this principle. From the start, we have not considered the more traditional option of a ‘licensing agreement’; we and Epic consider it a satisfying and lasting partnership. To CD PROJEKT RED, it is necessary to define the technical direction of the following video game from the early stages: In the past, we spent a lot of energy developing and adapting REDengine with each sequel.This cooperation is exciting, as it increases efficiency and makes development planning more convenient, as well as giving us the possibility Access to cutting-edge technology tools. I can’t wait to see the games we’ll be creating with Unreal Engine 5!”

Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games, highlighted many aspects of partnership:

“Epic has built Unreal Engine 5 for development teams to create open, dynamic worlds with a level of detail never before. We are honored to work with CD PROJEKT RED to push the boundaries of interactive storytelling and play together. This will benefit the entire developer community for years to come.”

The new The Witcher marks the beginning of a new saga for the franchise, which has so far won over 250 in-game awards for this year and many more. The teaser for the new video game depicts a MedalAccompanied by the phrase: “A new saga begins.” Other than this initial confirmation of a new saga from the The Witcher franchise, no further details have been provided about development timing or Exit date. In the meantime, we are also waiting for information about the next generation upgrade of The Witcher 3 for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.