September 21, 2021

New content revived after launch – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax September 21, 2021 2 min read

May publish Vicarious Vision new content for every Diablo 2: Resurrection After launch, but for now the team’s efforts are focused on providing a gameplay experience that is as authentic as possible.

In an interview with Windows CentralDesign Director Rob Gallerani and project lead Micheael Bukowski explained that the studio has many ideas for creating new content, but the priority is to build “solid foundations.”

We wanted to build a solid foundation before we started talking about the third and fourth floors of this building.Gallerani saysIf we had missed out on what was at the heart of the game, then anything else we were doing would be useless. We certainly have a lot of ideas, but the priority right now is making sure the core of the gaming experience is meticulously designed. Once Diablo 2: Resurrected is available, we’ll see what we can do about new runes, items, balance changes, etc.


Diablo 2: Resurrection, The Witch, one of seven available classes

Diablo 2: Revival will be available starting from Thursday 23 September For PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. In addition to the base game, this re-release also includes the Lord of Destruction expansion.

If you are approaching the series for the first time or if you have a short memory, Blizzard has deemed it appropriate to publish a post to trace the story told in the first chapter, thus providing a useful summary for those approaching the franchise for the first time.

