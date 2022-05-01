Ubisoft+ may soon arrive on Xbox Game Pass, suggests Ubisoft’s Dutch division – Nerd4.life

Ubisoft + may be coming Xbox Game Passat least that’s what some think after reading a tweet from the Dutch division of Ubisoft, which seems to point or, at least, suggest that direction, even if it is simply winked.



Ubisoft+ on Xbox Game Pass?

The exchange from which this was born, which remains an unconfirmed rumor, is quite explanatory. The UbisoftNL Twitter account has published a promotional post for Ubisoft+, according to which the request for integration into Xbox Game Pass has arrived. In this case though. Instead of not receiving an answer, the user who did so received a smile with heart-shaped eyes, which many took as a form of confirmation.

Of course it isn’t, but speculation started anyway and there was talk of an announcement of the agreement during the upcoming Xbox and Bethesda Game Show, or during an unannounced show. Ubisoft Eventwhich could happen around the same time that E3 was supposed to happen.

Of course it’s right to take everything with caution, because in the end we’re always talking about a smile and it might not mean what many would like it to mean. However, it wouldn’t be bad to see the Ubisoft+ catalog added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog.