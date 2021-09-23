Netflix is ​​ready to go live: Focus on Formula 1

Netflix is ​​a candidate to become the new home of Formula 1 in the United States. In an interview with womanReed Hastings, CEO of the platform, has opened up the possibility of the OTT giant entering the race to win broadcast rights on US soil for the tournament.

ESPN currently owns these rights, but the deal expires at the end of the 2022 season. So Hastings stated that Netflix is ​​ready to get into the race to win the next cycle, especially in light of the success of the documentaries. Formula Uno Netflix “Drive to Survive”.

This will be the first ever live sports tournament broadcast by Netflix, which has so far stayed out of the race for live sporting events. However, the success of competitors, such as Amazon Prime Video, in streaming live content could play a key role in choosing the California company to invest in this sector.

Formula 1 is also an ideal opportunity, considering the championship’s expansion plans in the United States, one of Domenicali’s main goals for further global growth of the F1 brand.