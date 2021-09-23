September 23, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Netflix is ​​ready to go live: Focus on Formula 1

Netflix is ​​ready to go live: Focus on Formula 1

Mirabelle Hunt September 23, 2021 1 min read

Netflix is ​​a candidate to become the new home of Formula 1 in the United States. In an interview with womanReed Hastings, CEO of the platform, has opened up the possibility of the OTT giant entering the race to win broadcast rights on US soil for the tournament.

ESPN currently owns these rights, but the deal expires at the end of the 2022 season. So Hastings stated that Netflix is ​​ready to get into the race to win the next cycle, especially in light of the success of the documentaries. Formula Uno Netflix “Drive to Survive”.

This will be the first ever live sports tournament broadcast by Netflix, which has so far stayed out of the race for live sporting events. However, the success of competitors, such as Amazon Prime Video, in streaming live content could play a key role in choosing the California company to invest in this sector.

Formula 1 is also an ideal opportunity, considering the championship’s expansion plans in the United States, one of Domenicali’s main goals for further global growth of the F1 brand.

See also  Green light from Inzaghi, second shot is coming

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Beijing 2022: a mandatory vaccine for American athletes

September 23, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Juventus saved Chiesa and de Ligt: men of the people, not Allegri | first page

September 23, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Enrico Preziosi sells Genoa to Americans

September 22, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Bad weather and devastating rains in Spain: flooded sites in the provinces of Huelva and Badajoz

September 23, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

United States and European Union Against Big Technology: Announcement Coming Soon

September 23, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Green Light from the Clean Development Mechanism on Exorbitant Billing Decree: Reducing VAT on gas and 2.5 billion to abolish system fees

September 23, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Verona, le location del “Love in the Villa” di Netflix

September 23, 2021 Lorelei Reese