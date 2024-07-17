Milan, USA tour in July and August: friendlies against City, Real Madrid and Barcelona

Milan to participate in the 2024 FIFA Champions TourIt is scheduled to be shown in the United States next summer. The new version of the tournament will witness the participation of Milan, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid. The friendlies will be held in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Orlando, Baltimore and Charlotte.
The Rossoneri will return to the United States for Second year in a rowAfter the experience on the West Coast of last summer, When Milan played Real Madrid and Juventus in Los Angeles and Barcelona in Las Vegas.
Scheduled friendly matches
- Milan-Manchester City In New York on July 27
- Milan-Real Madrid In Chicago on July 31st
- Milan-Barcelona In Baltimore on August 6
Details of the three friendly matches
- Saturday 27 July 2024 – Against Manchester City a New York. The match will be held at the Iconium. Yankee Stadium, Home of the New York Yankees, the Rossoneri will take on Manchester City. The special match will highlight the club’s partnership with i New York Yankees, Which brought together two of the most famous sports brands in the world. A strategic partnership resulting from one A long-standing relationship between Yankee Global Enterprises and RedBird Capital Partners, Controlling shareholder in Milan.
- Wednesday, July 31, 2024 – Against real madrid a ChicagoMilan will travel to Chicago, Illinois, for the second match in the friendly tournament, where the Rossoneri will face Real Madrid in the historic match Soldier’s field Which hosted a Friendly match between Milan and the United States national team In 1991.
- Tuesday, August 6, 2024 – Against Barcelona a Baltimore. The final match of the tournament will see Milan face Barcelona at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, in a region of the United States where the Rossoneri have a permanent presence thanks to their presence. AC Milan Virginia Academy.
