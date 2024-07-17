Milan, USA tour in July and August: friendlies against City, Real Madrid and Barcelona

Milan to participate in the 2024 FIFA Champions TourIt is scheduled to be shown in the United States next summer. The new version of the tournament will witness the participation of Milan, Barcelona, ​​Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid. The friendlies will be held in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Orlando, Baltimore and Charlotte.

The Rossoneri will return to the United States for Second year in a rowAfter the experience on the West Coast of last summer, When Milan played Real Madrid and Juventus in Los Angeles and Barcelona in Las Vegas.

Scheduled friendly matches



Milan-Manchester City In New York on July 27

In New York on July 27 Milan-Real Madrid In Chicago on July 31st

In Chicago on July 31st Milan-Barcelona In Baltimore on August 6

Details of the three friendly matches