Mourning at the cinema, the actor who starred in Notting Hill leaves us

A terrible blacksmith struck American cinema. In fact, Tony Armatriding passed away. He had even starred in the movie Notting Hill.

Notting Hill It’s always been a cult movie. He has made entire generations fall in love with the surreal love story between a Hollywood star Julia Roberts And the little seller Hugh Grant. The movie takes place on one of London’s most iconic streets, so it’s no surprise that the movie is named after it. In fact, there is the heart of the British capital, with its stalls and antique shops.

Unfortunately, however, today the cast Notting Hill Receive sad news. Tony ArmatridingIn fact, he passed away at the age of 59 from a tumor that he had struck some time ago. In the film in question he played the role of a security man on the set of a movie Roberts.

Not only Notting Hill, but also many TV series

Tony Armatriding He had a good TV career behind him. He’s actually featured in blockbuster series like Detective Monk, NCIS, and Angels. Among the films he starred in he also mentions The Saint and Eragon. Over the years, he has also become famous with younger audiences to lend his voice to several Star Wars video games.

The friend made a sad announcement Tim Girlink“This is very sad news. My very dear friend,” he wrote in a tweet on Twitter Tony Armatriding He died recently of cancer. I was honored to be his best friend and loved him so much. He was a great actor and a true friend. ”