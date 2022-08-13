August 13, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

No Dow Blitz, Rockets and Stones Against Police - Chronicle

European Swimming Championships, three more golds: Paltrinieri – Sport

Mirabelle Hunt August 13, 2022 2 min read

Gregorio Paltrinieri sends Foro Italico into a frenzy: The blue champion won the European gold medal in the 800m freestyle, reached the finish line in 7:40.86 and signed the new championship record. Young Roman Lorenzo Galusi (16 years old), bronze with a score of 7: 43.37, silver for German Lukas Maertens (7: 42.65).

Double blue at 100 breasts. Benedetta Pellato and Lisa Angiolini They won consecutive gold and silver medals at the European Swimming Championships in Rome with a time of 1:05:97 and 1:06:34. The bronze medal was Rota Milotet.

ANSA Agency

Roman wins gold in Rome with superb performance (ANSA)

In the final of the European Swimming Championships, the 17-year-old Romanian prodigy David Popovici wins gold and sets a new world record in the 100th freestyle With a time of 46″ 86. The previous record of 46″ 91 belongs to Brazilian Cesar Cielo Filho.
3rd place in the 100th freestyle race Alessandro Merisi He finished third, and thus is a bronze, with a time of 47″ 63. The silver went to Hungarian Kristof Milak, and sixth for the other blue in the pool Lorenzo Zazzeri.

Lucrezia Ruggiero and Giorgio Menesini They won the gold medal in the mixed freestyle duo at the European Synchronized Swimming Championships in Rome. The Azzurri finished with a score of 89.7333, five points behind Spain. Bronze for Slovakia.

ANSA Agency

Italy wins the bronze medal in the free synchronization duo at the European Swimming Championships in Rome. Linda Cerruti and Costanza Ferro total score of 91.7000. Ukraine won gold with 94.7333, while silver won Austria with 93.0000 (ANSA)

See also  Inter, medical visits are good for Gosens: then he will be available for Inzaghi

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

5 min read

Pierced researcher spreads on Tik Tok with heart stem cells

August 13, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

From Milan – Udinese to Juventus – Sassuolo: all the possible squads in the first round of the Italian Serie A

August 13, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Fisker Ocean, USA production and construction expected to increase from 2024

August 12, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

If Leta copied Melonie now

August 13, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Motorcyclists are in trouble, from today if you drive like this they will beat you

August 13, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

What are the mysterious “blue dunes” on Mars, and why do they show us something so important

August 13, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

European Swimming Championships, three more golds: Paltrinieri – Sport

August 13, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt