European Swimming Championships, three more golds: Paltrinieri – Sport

Gregorio Paltrinieri sends Foro Italico into a frenzy: The blue champion won the European gold medal in the 800m freestyle, reached the finish line in 7:40.86 and signed the new championship record. Young Roman Lorenzo Galusi (16 years old), bronze with a score of 7: 43.37, silver for German Lukas Maertens (7: 42.65).

Double blue at 100 breasts. Benedetta Pellato and Lisa Angiolini They won consecutive gold and silver medals at the European Swimming Championships in Rome with a time of 1:05:97 and 1:06:34. The bronze medal was Rota Milotet.

ANSA Agency Roman wins gold in Rome with superb performance (ANSA)

In the final of the European Swimming Championships, the 17-year-old Romanian prodigy David Popovici wins gold and sets a new world record in the 100th freestyle With a time of 46″ 86. The previous record of 46″ 91 belongs to Brazilian Cesar Cielo Filho.

3rd place in the 100th freestyle race Alessandro Merisi He finished third, and thus is a bronze, with a time of 47″ 63. The silver went to Hungarian Kristof Milak, and sixth for the other blue in the pool Lorenzo Zazzeri.

Lucrezia Ruggiero and Giorgio Menesini They won the gold medal in the mixed freestyle duo at the European Synchronized Swimming Championships in Rome. The Azzurri finished with a score of 89.7333, five points behind Spain. Bronze for Slovakia.