Profits in big drop in Q1 2022, COD Vanguard and Blizzard Games fault – Nerd4.life

Activision Blizzard The financial report relating to . has been published The first quarter of 2022through which we know that the company’s revenues and profits Much less than last year. According to the company’s report, the fault is above all the poor results recorded by Call of Duty: Vanguard and Blizzard in 2021.

According to Activision Blizzard’s report, in the first quarter of 2022, the company achieved net revenues of $1.768 billion, or 22% less than $2.275 billion for 2021, and net profit of $395 million, with 36% decrease year on year ($619 million in 2021). The chart below compares the results of the first quarter of 2022 with the results of previous years.

While King posted an 8% profit year over year, overall results were down. The main reasons are Sales have calmed down From Call of Duty: Vanguard compared to previous chapters in the series, less Warzone player engagement and timing of title publishing cycles in development at Blizzard for the Warcraft brand. The company also reports an increase in costs for professionals in the legal and beyond, primarily related to the transaction with Microsoft, which, barring unforeseen circumstances, will acquire the company in 2023.

To stay on topic, today Activision Blizzard revealed the release date for Diablo Immortal and announced the arrival of a PC version.