Mother Gaya is there for a very safe landing: ‘This is the perfect destination for Nikko’

At 12.32 yesterday morning, Nico Magnion landed at Bologna airport “Guglielmo Marconi” accompanied by his mother, former volleyball player Gaia Bianchi.

“After the experience in the national team – explains Ms. Manion – Virtus was the perfect destination. Leaving the NBA was a brave choice, certainly at the age of 20 it would have been better to stay in the Golden State and always have their crest on the chest, as everyone expected and many would have done On the contrary, he took the most difficult path, but it was the right path in my opinion and that’s why I think he did a good job. He decided to get involved by coming to a place that he knows can make a difference, but he also knows that the pressure is great.”

Although the family has lived in the United States for nearly twenty years, at home they have always tried to keep their Italian and American roots alive, a combination that today allows Manion to speak our language perfectly and already have an accurate idea of ​​where he lives. He will live for the next two years. “Bologna is beautiful – concludes Mother Gaia – and Italy is always in our hearts because it is the most beautiful country in the world.”