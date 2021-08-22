August 22, 2021

Christina Davina, sexy bombshell in a bikini: simply gorgeous!

Gerald Bax August 22, 2021 2 min read

Kristina Davina continues to impress her fans with hot shots that highlight her amazing curves

Christina Davina Once again he charms his fans on social media by collecting thousands of likes and giving the audience another one of their own hot shots That all show off his wonderful physique.

A stunning transformation of the singer originally from San Lazzaro di Savina who, a 57 years She reinvented herself sexy bomba After Past is instead dedicated to children’s cartoon songs.

Indeed, D’Avena was the image of the good girl, always on TV with her wonderful voice to narrate in music and songs the adventures of children’s favorite cartoon characters: from Kiss me Licia (which she then interpreted in the TV adaptive) to Mila and Shiro, Our childhood memories surely relate to his shortcuts.

Kristina Davina is in great shape: this bikini picture is a scream!

black bikini
Instagram

However, Christina has changed her direction in recent years, Become more social and flaunt your new and exciting look. And the public, especially males, immediately appreciated it.

At the moment, the singer is very popular and practicing it second guy Also thanks to his graceful and sensual body that a woman does not hide at all. and so through Holiday There have been many fashion shots that fans have been able to appreciate his now famous side.

Here is the last one he wears A cherry-colored bikini, straight from Monte Carlo, wishing you a happy mid-August for his fans. “Happy Ferragosto to everyone!! What do you do? I get some sun. I think about you!”.

READ  The return of "Tiger" of the eighties
red bikini
Instagram

In a few hours the photo was taken Full of likes (over 70k) and comments Enthusiastic. And do you like this new role of the singer or do you prefer her more as the lewd girl in Zecchino D’Oro?

