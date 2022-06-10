More than 400 games on offer – Nerd4.life

As you can also see from the xbdeals site, Microsoft has launched new sites Discounts On the occasion of Summer Game Fest and the upcoming Xbox + Bethesda Showcase. There are more than 400 games and content on offer for X-Box. Offers end June 24, 2022.

At this address you can see the list of games shown In the Italian version of the Xbox Store. The list also shows the games that are part of Xbox Game Pass.

Among the games on sale in June 2022, we find many interesting games, such as insulting Ultimate Edition for 7.99 euros or Mad Max for 6.99 euros. We recommend to anyone who has not played the Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition yet, which for €4.49 is an experience not to be missed. We also find Wolfenstein II The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition at €23.09, as well as a lot of content for The Sims 4.



Wolfenstein II The New Colossus

Those looking for an indie might be interested in the package rain danger And the risk of precipitation 2 for 7.49 euros. If you prefer the second game only, it will be 6.24 euros, while the first is 2.49 euros. How not to mention Ori and the Will of the Wisps at €9.89. Those who want some 3D action can head to Remnant From the Ashes Complete Edition for €24.99.

As mentioned, the list is quite (very) long, so you should look for exactly what you’re looking for. Tell us, what games are you interested in and want to get a discount?