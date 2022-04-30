Does Warner Bros. Want to Sell Teams and IP Addresses? The journalist has heard many rumors, Sony and MS listen – Nerd4.life

Imran Khan, a well-known American journalist, posted an interesting rumor on Twitter. Discover Warner Bros. She may have plans to Selling their development teams and license their IP addresses. Also among the companies of interest are Sony and Microsoft.

Specifically, as you can see in the tweet below, Imran Khan’s books: “I couldn’t get enough confirmation to write an actual article on the subject, but I heard a fair amount of talk this week about Warner Bros. Discovery’s desire to sell their game development teams. Interested companies include Electronic Arts, Take-Two and Microsoft, Sony, Tencent, Netease, and PUBG Corp. Warner Bros. Discovery wants to sell teams and license IP addresses, presumably.”

Khan, in subsequent tweets, adds that an important element to consider is that Discover Warner Bros. – A company recently formed from the WarnerMedia and Discovery merger – is undergoing internal restructuring and currently plans to cut costs by $3 billion.

While it is a busy time for Mergers and acquisitions in video gamesIn fact, the idea of ​​selling your development teams might seem like a great way to make a good amount of money while cutting a lot of expenses altogether. Obviously, it’s all about rumors and speculation. Khan himself points out that he does not have enough confirmation at the moment.

We also know that Xbox is looking for a manager to help manage the acquisitions of a new development studio.