Jacob Chansley, better known as Jake Angeli, sentenced to 3 years and 5 months in prison for assaulting the United States Congress

Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, one of the leaders ofThe attack on the US Congress on January 6thHe was sentenced to 3 years and 5 months in prison. Last September, Chanceley vowed to plead guilty to the offense of obstructing justice during the attack.

Judge Royce Lamberth, of Washington Federal Court, told Chansley that what he had done was “terrible,” but still considered his repentance genuine: so he set the minimum sentence for him, which ranges from 41. at 51 months. However, it is one of the longest sentences handed down to date against defendants involved in the assault who have pleaded guilty.

Chansley is 34 years old and is also known as the “Shaman of the QAnon Movement”, a conspiracy theory prevalent among Donald Trump’s most radical supporters. In the January 6 riots, he was brought to his attention by entering Congress topless, in a fur hood and horns, his face drawn and carrying a spear with the American flag. A few days after the attack on Congress, Chansley was arrested on charges of wrongdoing, public order and obstruction of justice.

