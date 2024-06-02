Millie Carlucci wants Barbara D’Urso and Melissa Satta

New season of Dancing with the Stars, new negotiations for Millie Carlucci, who seems ready to do anything to include Barbara D’Urso and Melissa Satta in the cast. Here are the previews.



Millie Carlucci Already working on The new edition of Dancing with the Stars,dance show Opinion 1 Which returns with a completely new cast. The presenter wants this at any cost Barbara Durso, Francisco Arca H Melissa SattaHere are the latest rumours.

Dancing with the Stars cast previews

While the new program is about to expire Millie Carlucci Or a Talent Catcher that the presenter is already thinking of New season of Dancing with the Stars After the success of the just concluded one, Wanda Nara was crowned the winner. For months there has been talk of the confirmed existence of… Belen RodriguezSo much so that the Argentine showgirl showed herself often and willingly Instagram She was determined to take dance lessons, but then David Maggio announced it Belen thought about it againHe decided not to sign, one step away from agreeing with Ray.

also Nina Morek In doubt, while Yasmine Carisi admitted that she wanted to participate At any cost and there is no reason why Millie should not please Al Bano’s youngest daughter. But new names have also emerged, according to Nuovo Tv Weekly, which is certain that Carlucci also wants to join the Dancing with the Stars cast. Barbara Durso, Melissa Satta H Francisco Arca. There are many speculations regarding D’Urso, however, as there are those who believe the presenter will land in November with a fantastic new contract.

It is true that the presenter also shows herself on social media as increasingly busy with dance lessons, including classical and duet dancing which may favor her on the Carlucci show. In short, the list of names is just beginning and they are also appearing in the list Federica Nargythe ex-gorgeous Felina of Striscia la Notizia beloved by the audience, while lacking Former contestants in the reality show at the will of the presenter.