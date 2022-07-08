July 8, 2022

The International Taste Festival kicks off this evening in Carbonia

The International Taste Fair opens tonight in Piazzale Roma in Carbona. Four days in which typical food and drinks from the world are the heroes along with entertainment and music. The Festival of Flavors, organized by the Invitas Association, is part of the summer events program proposed by the Municipality of Carbona with events until August 31.

In these hours of preparations, there was also an inspection by local police agents and production activities consultant Michele Stefaletta of all the necessary checks, so that the event is carried out in complete safety, in accordance with the regulations and protection of the arena.

«Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, the United States and Belgium Commissioner Michel Stivaletta saidRegarding the origin of the foods on display tonight that have been added to the typical Italian products of Liguria, Puglia, Abruzzo, Sicily, Campania and many others, not forgetting our Sardinian products, accompanied by craft beer.
Performances with Carioca dancers, Latin American dances, country music and DJ sets will follow each other over the four days.

