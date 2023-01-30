Merla Days, a venerable tradition! But pay attention to what will happen… » ILMETEO.it

Weather: Merla Days, a venerable tradition! But watch out for what’s about to happen…

Blackbird Days: Tradition is respected, but…Days of the Black Tiger: According to Purana 29-30-31 January They are considered very cold throughout the year.

Well, let’s say that this year Tradition is respected Sunday, January 29 will cause a decisive drop in temperature, so in conjunction with the first of the three days of the Black Tiger, the reason should be sought in the arctic currents that have descended to our country.

But why are they called? “Days of the Blackbird”? The legend says so Black tigers were once there Beautiful fluffy white feathers. During the freezing winter, they collect materials to keep the frost in their nests so they can burrow in the heat throughout January. They only come out when the sun warms up a bit and the first blades of grass appear in the snow. So they waited until January 28 and then they went out. And so they began to make fun of the winter: they did it that year also; Frost no longer scares black sparrows! All this happiness, however, really angered Winter who decided to teach the birds a lesson Over-singing: An icy wind fell upon the earth, freezing it along with the sprouts. Even the nests of black sparrows were blown away by the wind and blizzard.

Blackbirds were forced to burrow into the chimneys of houses to keep out the cold. There, the heat warmed them and allowed them to resist those freezing days. It was only in February that the storm subsided and the black sparrows could fly again. However, the smoke from the chimneys always darkened their white plumage: the black tigers turned black, as we see them today.

This year I Blackbird days are becoming very cold across much of the country. This is due to the upwelling of the Azores high pressure towards high latitudes (between Central Europe and Scandinavia), which, on the other hand, triggered the descent of very cold air of arctic-continental origin. There is a wide area of ​​low pressure in the polar latitudes.

This icy “river of wind” pushed itself towards the heart of Europe, where it penetrated with icy winds from the north-east. Thermal melting In the last days of this January.

Hence tradition is significantly respected. Yes, we mean basically because literally Something is about to happen that changes things immediately, less than half of Italy. In fact, the Azores anticyclone should cover at least the central-north, resulting in daily temperature increases (be careful, because at night and early morning it will be very cold, due to the clear sky it will cause rapid acceleration. Dissemination of accumulated heat during the day), while repeated cold currents in the south , still flowing along the eastern edge of the anticyclone, will not allow thermometers to rise much higher for at least a few days.