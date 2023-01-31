Stabbed in the Brussels subway, three injured – the world

Knife attack by a person in the Brussels metro near the Schuman station, where the European institutions are located. Three first aid vehicles arrived at the scene along with several police officers who immediately cordoned off the area.

The Federal Police confirmed at present that in the afternoon, at Schuman metro station, One person was injured and another arrested by the railway police.

However, according to several witnesses, three people – a woman and two men – were injured. In the challenge in the European district of the Belgian capital. One of the three injured is in critical condition.Local media reported, citing sources from the Belgian Federal Police.

The authorities have not published any comments, so far, on the reasons for the appeal. According to a source close to the file, the detained attacker.It was already known that he had a psychological recordThe police stopped the attacker inside the subway station. Trains have resumed but at the moment entry is not permitted from the entrance to Schumann station, which is a stone’s throw from Palais Berlaymont, the seat of the European Union Commission.