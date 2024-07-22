Fines of up to 5 thousand euros for users of “mayor”, “rector” and “lawyer”

- Everyone Articles of the Site, and from the Application
Feminine is different “exaggerated“Now the league asks that, in public documents, not use the words like in writing «Mayor», «Commissioner of Police», «Lawyer» Further «Rector». The use of femininity, the party led by Matteo Salvini, must be abolished by law: at least written in documents. «Mayor», «Commissioner», «Lawyer» e «Rector». Regardless of the gender identity of the person playing the role, whether a man or a woman. And fines for non-compliance, up to 5 thousand euros. Northern League member Manfredi Potente, a senator from the Republic, presented his bill (title: “Rules for the Protection of the Italian Language, Gender Differences”) with the declared goal of “protecting the integrity of the Italian language”. and in particular, to avoid the undue transformation of general topics by ‘symbolic’ attempts to adapt their definition to the different sensibilities of the time.
Opposition government, League: Georgia Maloney in line
Draft Act
On the merits, Art. 2.
Text
In the introduction, the Tuscan senator recalls how the University of Trento introduced the so-called ‘excessive femininity’ of gender roles and references, or “used (…) feminine terms referring to all people”, as stated in a university document, quoted in the text of the law. “As a result – the Northern League member underlines – ‘Rector’ was used, for example, for the post of rector held by a man”. A law to protect our language is enough. Potente still recalls “the late linguist Luca Ceriani” and “President Emeritus Giorgio Napolitano’s opposition to the decision of the Accademia della Crusca on the possible reduction of public positions held by women”. Therefore, it is necessary to “prevent the just fight for gender equality from engaging in these excessive actions that disrespect institutions in order to achieve visibility and consensus in society.” We face, warns a member of the Northern League, “Personalities not enforced by the legal system must rightly demand that the private aspects of those exercising public functions be set aside. A decision by a ‘mayor’ may even be contested, as it is not predicated by our legal system.”
