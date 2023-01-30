Bonus Windows and Equipment 2023: Discount and Allowable Expenses

Also confirmed for 2023 is the Fixtures Bonus, or Window Bonus, which is the facility that allows access to a tax deduction calculated on expenses incurred to replace windows and fixtures in a home. Let’s see in the next article when you can access the incentive and how it works.

Let’s see in detail how the bonus works and for which one types of interventions It can be used.

Bonus Windows and Fixtures 2023: How it works

It has been extended through 2023 Windows and additional fixturesthe financial derogation Recognized for the interventions carried out for Replace windows and fixtures in your home This enables applicants to purchase the latest generation and more insulating windows and doors at favorable prices, thus reducing waste and thus the amount of bills.

Bonus windows and fixtures: discounts

there discount percentage Which you can benefit from depends on the house bonus to which the fixture exchange is associated:

with the Restructuring bonus There is a tax deduction 50% On the total costs incurred, max 96,000 euros . The discount is payable in ten equal annual instalments;

There is a tax deduction On the total costs incurred, max . The discount is payable in ten equal annual instalments; with the’ ecobonus There is a discount from 50% of total expenditures, max 60 thousand euros (Alternatively, a discount may be applied to the invoice, or a tax credit transferred);

There is a discount from of total expenditures, max (Alternatively, a discount may be applied to the invoice, or a tax credit transferred); with the superbonusHowever, the tax deduction equals 110% On expenses incurred, to be expended on Five annual installments From the same amount (we remind you that until March 31, 2023 the rate remains at 110% for single-family homes where at least 30% of the planned works have been carried out. Without this requirement, only owners of “first home” homes can apply for Superbonus “With an income not exceeding 15,000 euros and with a limit of 90% until December 31, 2023.).

Bonus Windows and Equipment 2023: Allowable Expenses

Windows and Fixtures Bonus 2023 can only be used for the following Expense types: