Break all records – Il Tempo

Samson Paul September 8, 2022 1 min read

The summer of 2022 was the hottest in European history, as the continent was hit by record heat waves and the worst drought in recent centuries. This is the conclusion of the European Earth Observation Program Copernicus, which is run by the European Commission and the European Space Agency. The Copernican Climate Change Service reported that temperatures in Europe were “the highest ever in August and summer (June-August) as a whole”.

In addition, sea ice in Antarctica reached an all-time low in July 2022, according to C3S data. Such a limited range had never before been recorded in 44 years of satellite observations in the midst of an Australian winter. The average reach reached was 15.3 million square kilometers, roughly 1.1 million square kilometers (7%) below the July average for the 1991–2020 decade. Data that is alarming and not so few looking into the future.

