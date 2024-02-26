Maurizo Crozza makes fun of Biden and is popular among Republicans: a case in America

A sensational case of amalgamation Maurizio Grossa e Joe Biden. What does the two have to do with each other? Fast forward: Last night, Friday, February 24, the comedian returned to air in prime time in November with a new season. Kurosa's brothers. During the episode he proposed an interview with the President of the United States.

A caricature, a caricature of the comedian, which apparently inspired Biden's constant guffaws and constant blunders, which he has now dramatically accustomed us to. So far, nothing strange. It is reported that the uniqueness, if anything, is actually a reflection of Grossa openThe American Republican Party is becoming popular among accounts.

In detail, Crozza-Biden sketched this He holds the briefcase in his hands to activate the nuclear weapons Without understanding how dangerous it is to press the famous “button”.

“I want to tell the whole world to destroy Vladimir Putin America will continue to supply weapons Ilary Plassey! Resist Hillary”, says an increasingly bewildered and bewildered Grossa-Biden. As mentioned, images relaunched by Republicans: this is actually an election campaign. In the US presidential elections, Biden and Donald TrumpIt will actually be celebrated next November.