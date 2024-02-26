February 26, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Maurizo Crozza makes fun of Biden and is popular among Republicans: a case in America

Maurizo Crozza makes fun of Biden and is popular among Republicans: a case in America

Noah French February 26, 2024 1 min read

A sensational case of amalgamation Maurizio Grossa e Joe Biden. What does the two have to do with each other? Fast forward: Last night, Friday, February 24, the comedian returned to air in prime time in November with a new season. Kurosa's brothers. During the episode he proposed an interview with the President of the United States.

A caricature, a caricature of the comedian, which apparently inspired Biden's constant guffaws and constant blunders, which he has now dramatically accustomed us to. So far, nothing strange. It is reported that the uniqueness, if anything, is actually a reflection of Grossa openThe American Republican Party is becoming popular among accounts.

In detail, Crozza-Biden sketched this He holds the briefcase in his hands to activate the nuclear weapons Without understanding how dangerous it is to press the famous “button”.

“I want to tell the whole world to destroy Vladimir Putin America will continue to supply weapons Ilary Plassey! Resist Hillary”, says an increasingly bewildered and bewildered Grossa-Biden. As mentioned, images relaunched by Republicans: this is actually an election campaign. In the US presidential elections, Biden and Donald TrumpIt will actually be celebrated next November.

See also  What America Wants - Time

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Virginia Bocelli makes her American film debut

February 25, 2024 Noah French
5 min read

United Airlines to increase seasonal connections between Rome and US in 2024

February 24, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

“Pd-M5S coalition? There was only one way. The right here has failed in everything” – Corriere.it

February 24, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Maurizo Crozza makes fun of Biden and is popular among Republicans: a case in America

February 26, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Two great pieces of news for those who have savings bonds and postal savings books: What you need to know

February 26, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Kenneth Mitchell, the dead star of Star Trek: Discovery

February 26, 2024 Lorelei Reese
7 min read

Psychological test: Which door will you open?

February 26, 2024 Karen Hines