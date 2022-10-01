Meeting in Milan Meloni-Berlusconi: ‘High-level government now, dear gas emergency document’ – Politics

Fdi President Giorgia Meloni met Fi President Silvio Berluscono in Milan this morning.N. “I’m optimistic,” said Meloni, arriving in the village of Goldretti in Milan.

An interview took place”In an environment of great cooperation and unity of purpose“. The two leaders “reiterated their satisfaction with the center-right commitment to the political elections and analyzed the current political situation”, the note from the two parties explained. Meloni and Berlusconi then reviewed the most urgent documents. The agenda, starting Dear energy. The two leaders discussed the next institutional steps in view of convening the next parliament and shared that “Italy needs a Supreme GovtCapable of dealing with the gravest emergencies the country faces”.

The presence in the village of Coldretti, set inside the Sembian Park, was the first public appearance of the leader of the Italian brothers since his political election victory. Ignacio La Russa received him with a delegation from Coldretti. Meloney entered the drag set to applause from the audience. There were cheers and a few shouts of “good” from the audience upon his arrival.

“You know that in recent days I have chosen to limit public visits to devote body and soul to addressing the most urgent documents – Georgia Meloni – it is clear that if we are called to govern this nation, we plan from the beginning to give effective and immediate attention to the main problems. “Aim We need to bring back to this nation an industrial strategy that has been absent for some time“.

See also The parties are already in the white semester framework. The opposite action of the track Melon: ‘Provide Effective and Prompt Responses to Issues’





The issue is not how to offset gas speculation, but how to stop it, Maloney told Goldretty again. “Our compass should not disturb those who want to do it. Wealth is made by workers and businesses, and government should help them produce it”. “Italy must return to the defense of its interests to find common solutions”.

“To return to Italy Protecting its interest in finding common solutions” said the FDI chief.

Giorgia Meloni sums up the idea of ​​government speaking at the Coldretti event in Milan, reaffirming a basic idea: “We will not do it alone, we will engage interdisciplinary organizations”. And explains the need for “food sovereignty” to make the country self-sufficient in this sector as well.

“There are three main problems in agri-food, the first is environmental, social and economic sustainability: we want to protect the environment within man”. “The issue of security is the second issue, that is the quality, the brand and the security of the supply chains – he adds – food sovereignty is the third issue, it is central: they told us that free trade without rules would have made us. Everything is rich, but that did not happen, wealth is concentrated upwards and we We are weak and dependent on everyone else for everything.

“I follow the work of the outgoing government – so Georgia Meloney – there are, I believe there will be. Margins for creating a solution that impacts energy costs in just a few months. Work to be done at this hour Meanwhile, understanding how we can intervene in energy costs this fall, we cannot continue as we have in recent months. I think this is the primary responsibility of the future government and we are committed to work towards this.

See also We'll tell you when the first African heat wave of the season ILMETEO.it will be Maloney: ‘Priority’ to tackle energy costs this autumn’





“There Lega is determined to guarantee Italy a high-level government as soon as possible – So a hint League – and to deal with urgent bills. Expensive energy is a problem Matteo Salvini has been decrying for months, and in light of what’s happening in Europe, he will be the next administrator to intervene quickly to protect families and businesses.