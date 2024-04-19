April 20, 2024

Meet the man who set himself on fire during Trump's impeachment trial – breaking news

Samson Paul April 20, 2024 2 min read

Law enforcement has identified the man who set himself on fire outside the courthouse where Donald Trump is on trial and threw conspiracy flyers into the air. This is Maxwell Azzarello, 37 years old, resident of St. Augustine, Florida.


According to Newsweek, before the incident the man was holding a sign with a link to the website Substack where some of his conspiratorial political ideas are located. “This extreme act of protest aims to draw attention to an urgent and important discovery: we are the victims of a totalitarian fraud and our government (along with many of its allies) is about to strike us with a horrific fascist global coup.” Read on page.


A LinkedIn profile that appears to be Azzarello's identifies him as a self-employed researcher who attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill from 2005 to 2009, then attended Rutgers University from 2010 to 2012, earning a master's degree in urban and regional planning. . According to the profile, Azzarello held several positions at different companies, and reportedly worked with two Democratic congressional campaigns after graduating.


He most recently worked at OpenTent from December 2020 to October 2021. His purported profile also states that he “learned all the world's secrets” after the Silicon Valley bank collapse last year and that he believes “crypto is our first multi-trillion dollar currency.” Global Ponzi Scheme.”

