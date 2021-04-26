Measures for youth

Mortgage and first home, Provided by Pnrr resources for help Young. “In a forthcoming decree with imminent approval,” Prime Minister Mario Draghi said, explaining to the room National Recovery and Resilience Plan Other resources are expected to help young people obtain mortgages to purchase a home. Sarah Maybe Do not pay an advance thanks to the introduction of a state guarantee“.





“The plan that looks to future generations must in fact recognize our demographic reality – Draghi emphasized -. We are one of the countries with the lowest fertility in Europe: less than 1.3 children per woman versus roughly 1.6 of the European Union average. , We have to answer three of their requests: Adequate luxury, a safe home and a job.

still: “Young people will be among the main beneficiaries of the entire scheme – The Prime Minister said. Investments and environmental transformation reforms will primarily create jobs for youth. Creating opportunities for young people in the world of work will also be the natural impact of interventions on digitization that will, among other things, enable the continuation of connecting schools.