Marvel presents the amazing new Spider-Man

Marvel Comics presented the project organized by screenwriter Dan Slot to complete the story of Spider-Verse. In doing so, a new Spider-Man was introduced that, as we know, is of interest to all fans of comic books but also to all fans of the world of television and cinema in the friendly neighborhood of the spider. This is because Marvel is not excited about bringing new “spider characters” to the screen, especially when it comes to the animation sector. The next animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and its sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will bring to the big screen some characters that have never been seen in cinema, just think that between heroes and non-heroes there will be about 240 Animated character!

But let’s move on to Marvel’s new Spider-Man called Spider-Rex, and yes: it’s a dinosaur with spidery abilities!

Spider-Rex will debut in the version 1 run of the comedy Edge of Spider-Verse and star in a variant cover (you can see it above) designed by Leinil Francis Yu. Spider-Rex was created by Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez. Edge of Spider-Verse consists of 5 numbers. It will be the first in specialty libraries in the USA from August 3, 2022.

Speaking about the end of Spider-Verse, in an interview with Polygon, Dan Slott stated that Marvel really decided to end the Spider-Verse saga, but that he would continue to tell new stories. Obviously, as Slott recalls in the interview, you never know with Marvel and that same story might come to life later.

It’s obviously too early to say what Spider-Rex will look like, where he got powers and how he’ll behave in the finale of Spider-Verse, but it’s pretty certain that if it really works, Marvel Studios – after introducing the world of dinosaurs. Savage Land in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – It could bring Spider-Rex to the cinema too!

