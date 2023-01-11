Marcuse’s show “Boomerissima”. Her ex Facchinetti teased: “Do you remember what we did?”

Embarrassment in the first episode of Boomerissima by Alicia Marcusi. The presenter, who arrived after saying goodbye to Mediaset in Rai, wanted her ex-partner among the guests Francesco Vacente, The father of her daughter Mia. However, during the exchange, the presenter admitted that she remembered little about the love story with the music producer. In the context of Super Hit gameMarcusi Facente asked: “You know I don’t know what your favorite song is?”. He replied: “It’s about you. The first time we met, do you remember what we did?”. And Alicia: “No … that is, in the sense, I don’t remember where she was. Actually, I have a void … We wrote to each other the first time, well, anyway, let’s go on.” but that is not all …