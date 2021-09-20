SpaceX, the Four Space Adventurers – Space and Astronomy are back on Earth

The first four space adventurers of the Insperation4 mission landed last night in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida after spending three days in space aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon shuttle, successfully completing the first orbital mission in history without professional astronauts. The ditching happened on time, just after 7 PM local time. Four large parachutes slowed the descent of the capsule, which was quickly recovered from the SpaceX ship. Passengers will then be flown by helicopter to the Kennedy Space Center, where the shuttle blasted off with a Falcon 9 rocket on September 15.

The mission’s stated goal was to make a breakthrough in the democratization of space, demonstrating that the universe was accessible even to crews who had not been selected and trained in years. The four newbies – billionaire Jared Isaacman, who chartered the mission, and three other Americans – spent three days in Earth orbit, past the International Space Station (ISS), at an altitude of up to 590 kilometers. They broke orbit at 28,000 kilometers per hour, and they traveled around the world more than 15 times a day.

This is the third time Elon Musk, who has become a giant in the space sector in a few years, has returned a human to Earth: during previous missions on behalf of NASA, six astronauts had already suffered a crash on the same shuttle, in their case after Accommodation at the International Space Station.