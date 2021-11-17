November 17, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Many new PS5 and PS4 discounts with PlayStation Indies sales – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax November 17, 2021 1 min read

Like every wednesday Playstation Store Offers a wide range of new promotions, thanks to which you can buy a lot PS5 and PS4 games at discount prices. This week, the i Saldi PlayStation Indies, with games on offer made by standalone homes and more, including Cuphead, Aragami 2, and even the Crysis Remastered Trilogy.

Most offers end at 00:59 on December 2. Among the discounted games, we find the aforementioned Cuphead, Aragami 2, and the redesigned Crysis trilogy. But also Green Hell, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Kerbal Space Program, Last Stop, Chernobylite, and more, there really is something for everyone.


Playstation Store

In total, the offered games are over 1.200, it is impossible to list them all in this article, so below you will find a selection:

You can check out the full range of PlayStation Indies discounts at this is the address. Additionally, PlayStation Store promotions launched last week are still active, including Yakuza 6 and Crash Bandicoot 4.

