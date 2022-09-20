September 20, 2022

Many discounts on Xbox Series X games | S and One with new offers – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax September 20, 2022 1 min read

Xbox Store Updated with the launch of a new series of Discounts more than hundreds Xbox Series X, S and One games Through Gold Deal Promotions (for Live Gold subscribers only), Spotlight Sale and Publisher Spotlight Sale.

Among the valid new offers Until September 27, 2022 We find among others Far Cry 6, Life is Strange Remastered Collection, Batman Arkham Collection, Battlefield 2042 and Metro Saga Bundle, which includes all chapters of the series.


Xbox Store

As usual, there are many active promotions and it will be difficult to report the full list, so below we have limited ourselves to mentioning some More interesting offers. At this address you will findfull list.

  • Assassin’s Creed Mithology Pack (Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla) – 47.49 €
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – 13.99 €
  • Batman: Arkham Collection – 17.99 €
  • Battlefield 2042 (Xbox Series X, S, One) – €35.99
  • Bioshock Group – €9.99
  • Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition – €39.99
  • Absolute Control Edition – 15.99 €
  • Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition – €35.99
  • Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition – 47.99 €
  • Life is Strange Remastered Collection – €25.99
  • Metro Saga Pack (2033, Last Light and Exodus) – 14.99 €
  • tales of resurrection – €34.99

What do you think of the new offers from the Xbox Store? Is there anyone who particularly annoys you? Let us know in the comments.

