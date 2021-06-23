Manifest: The fourth season has been canceled permanently

nothing to do ShowsMystery drama NBC Designed by Jeff Rick, which aired on NBC from September 24, 2018 to June 10, 2021. The fourth season will not be there. Even Netflix was unable to do anything to save the series, which ended with the final episode of season three, which aired in the US on June 10 and is expected in Italy on Premium Stories on July 12, 2021.

On June 14 of this year, NBC announced the cancellation of the series after only 3 seasons, Compared to an initial ranking of 6, Netflix has been studying the possibility of saving the project. After all, this isn’t the first time a series has been saved from cancellation by the streaming giant. Let’s just think The devil Which, after cancellation by Fox, was saved from the platform, as it remains one of the most followed series, and its sixth and final season, scheduled for 2022, is one of the most awaited series.

Unfortunately, Netflix has come to the conclusion that Shows It’s a stock he doesn’t want to invest in.

creator ShowsJeff Rick, last week chirp:

“Dear Manifestar, I am devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. The fact that we were half-closed is a punch in the stomach. I hope to find a new home. You fans deserve the end of your story. Thank you for the love you showed me, the cast and crew.”

In the face of the latest updates, the star Josh Dallas chirp:

“Okay, #protesters, I’m sorry to say it’s the end of the line at the moment. We’re so proud we’ve told this story over 3 seasons. We wish we could have ended this journey with you. But it wasn’t in the cards.”

Also the other protagonist in the series, Melissa RoxboughHe wanted to express his regret:

“Thank you to everyone who joined us. I will always be grateful to the family of misfits and creatives that ended up at Silvercup Studios. When you put on a show, you spend the whole day with these people… they truly become your family, your friends, your therapists, your entertainment… all Thing. You have no idea what you’re going to mean to me forever. I’ve had some of the best days of my life on the stages of a manifesto, with people who have entered my heart.”

This decision really hurts the heart, especially since there are still many questions that will remain unanswered, thus leaving the final series hanging.