Many lined up for the concert in Kolkata, and many were still outside after the show started.

Chaos at the Calcutta concert at the Ippodromo del Galupo in Milan on Wednesday evening. This time, it has nothing to do with the roads, nothing to do with the parking lots, nothing to do with the trapped residents: things that almost no longer make the news, so much so that they recur at every concert. This time we are talking about the long queue that formed outside the hippodrome, where spectators stayed outside for more than an hour, literally angry.

Protests began immediately on social media. According to some unofficial information, the concert was sold out, with over 30,000 spectators expected, but at one point several people in the queue (it is almost impossible to say how many) were prevented from leaving the building, and were only allowed in once inside. The concert began. There was no shortage of attempts to climb the gates in general.

During these exciting stages, the Bomba Deshi brand in Kolkata posted a story on social media explaining that due to the 11pm “curfew”, the show was supposed to start by 9.20pm. So far so good, but why were so many people still out at that hour, despite having a regular ticket?

According to the most widely held explanation, the chaos was caused by the scarcity of available entrances, as well as the fact that many people arrived “almost” at the last minute, after leaving work, due to it being a weekday. Live Nation’s press office essentially confirmed this version, speaking of a “peak” of people arriving near the start of the concert and the crowd that followed. However, the promoter confirmed that at the end of the concert, Calcutta once again performed the two songs with which she opened the show.