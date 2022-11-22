Maneskin American Music Awards pins the musical songs

Maneskin invades America again. The rock band continues to increase its fortunes and status abroad, especially abroad in the United States. Already in the past, the group led by Damiano David has won important awards and participated in the most famous talk shows. And now he came home with another prize, a prize American Music Awards.

Success muniskins It is definitely unstoppable. The rock band is continuing with its scheduled winter tour dates, but in the meantime there’s no shortage of exceptional engagements like the one at American Music Awards. Musical band led Damien David, in fact, she has another overseas award to add to the already long list of accolades received in the past two years – because this is the only time! – after they win the San Remo Festival.

with Shut up and goodManeskins hit a A new beginning They gave rock music back to Bill Paese, but they’ve continued to expand their success overseas as well, just about everywhere. And this time they did it by winning a new award American Music AwardsManeskins showed all their strength Musical forceand not only.

manskins to American Music Awards with suspenders

They have just received their nomination in Grammy How Best New Artist, but Maneskin, as we well know, is unstoppable and has continued to ride the wave of success as far as they can only go. Rock band attended American Music Awards, and collect another achievement. The group received an award like Favorite rock song for seem. Bands of the same caliber as the title were also nominated Foo FightersAnd the hot red pepperAnd the imagine dragons And the Kate Bush. The muniskins They only appeared to collect their prize with the gods suspenders Instead of smart slacks and jackets, A.J Clothes Which certainly kept them center stage for the rest of the evening. There is, too Audio recording from the movie Elviswith which the band collaborated, received an award Favorite soundtrack.

The rock band also arrives Grammy Awards

After this important recognition of American Music Awards, which also symbolizes how Maneskin has successfully established itself abroad, the rock band is ready to collect a new award. In fact, Manskin received a nomination for Grammy Awards How Best New Artist. The award ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. The group can compete for a double award, given the aforementioned soundtrack to the movie Elvis Among the candidates for Best Visual Media Soundtrack Compilation.