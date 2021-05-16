May 16, 2021

Mandatory masks in the United States despite the discontinuation of the Apple Store

May 16, 2021

Those who have been vaccinated in the United States will soon be able to do so without even masks in public, Top sites of Cupertino They seem to want to continue to use all the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

The news comes directly from Apple, according to reports Bloomberg, Has already informed stores in the United States Maintain current policy. Apple Info “Its U.S. Retail stores are currently undergoing a mask order and other Covit-19 related activities, although the company says it will continue to evaluate health and safety measures. Cupertino, a California-based iPhone maker, says its priority is employee and customer protection.“.

Currently It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post With regard to the measures in practice, but in order to prevent the closure of physical fire stores by new chains of infection, its approach at this time seems to be of the utmost safety.

Keep in mind that in the course of the epidemic, Apple has proven itself Is particularly active in dealing with the spread of the virus, Giving Millions of masks For health professionals in the United States and Europe.

