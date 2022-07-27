Read: ‘Sun or Moon after the vote’. Mandapam: ‘Wide or lost’ – politics

Read: ‘Sun or Moon after flight. We play the game to the end. “To all those who debate where the left is democratic, where is the left, I say: our ambition is to be the biggest environmental party in Europe, and to be able to give strong answers to those who want a future of progress”. The Secretary of the Democratic Party has said this. Enrico Letta, Gianni Cuberlo, in a presentation of the European Renaissance book. “Our ambition is to be the best party of the Italian left, capable of housing a strong progressive program”.

“The majority will provide this electoral law and there will be a government, but it can be of one type or another: the sun or the moon. There is no third way, whatever is known, one or the other wins”. Enrico Letta, Secretary of the Democratic Party, said Giani Cuberlo’s book, The European Renaissance, at the Chamber’s event.

“Our project will be Italy 2027To say what Italy will be in 2027, projects like society, rights, environment “, Letta said.” We had to bide our time – he added about the election campaign – but We play the game, we play to the end“.

Salah: ‘No vetoes, without a wide field you lose’. I hope no one will veto because this is not the time to veto. “The Mayor of Milan said so, Giuseppe Sala, in light of the meeting he had yesterday in Rome with Luigi Di Maio and Enrico Letta, he talks about the need to build a broad field of the center-left in view of the elections. “The only thing I asked Letta is to work now to clear the vetoes,” he added.

“Di Maio has expressed to Letta the desire to be part of the center-left. If someone considers it negative to widen a field that is part of the underdogs, say so, but if you don’t try to enlarge the field you lose.”, the mayor reiterates. “When I heard from Bissul that we have to go to Lombardy with 5 stars, ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ has to say ‘not in my name’ and I’m not there,” says Sala about the inauguration of the head of the Democratic Party in the Lombardy region. , Fabio Pizzul has formed an alliance with the 5-Star movement for the region in Lombardy. “I say this in good faith, I was one of the first to say ‘Let’s see 5 stars, their voters and their ideas’ – he concluded – but after it happened and above all with the position they have. I do not believe”.