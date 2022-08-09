Man harasses two minors on beach and stumbles

He harassed them on the beach. First a girl then second a minor. The maniac fled when two young women asked for help from other bathers near a bathhouse in Ostia with the man who was then stopped by the carabinieri.

A sexual assault took place in Ostia on Monday afternoon, August 8. Here, as some witnesses reported to the Carabinieri, who intervened after a call for help to 112, the man would have approached a minor with some apologies, and then he would have caught her. I don’t pay that the bather would have done this with the second young man, but I saw the reaction of several bathers on the beach of the Roman coast asking for help and sending the man running.

Then the carabinieri of the Ostia mobile group intervened on the spot. After questioning the witnesses and two minors, the army traced the accused as he was leaving the factory. He was identified by the victim as a 30-year-old Afghan. If stopped and made available to judicial authorities, he must respond to sexual assault.