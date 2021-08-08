Live broadcast Brazil-US 0-1 (21-25, 9-16), women’s volleyball final in Tokyo 2020: Live updates

USA Volleyball – World Cup 2018 – FIVB Pictures

the live text From Brazil and the United StatesChampionship gold final Women’s volleyball In the Olympics Tokyo 2020. Both teams came from two clear 3-0 wins: the Brazilians over upset South Korea, and the Americans over defending champion Serbia. Who will win the five-round title? appointment for 6.30 a.m. Italian time on Sunday, August 8 2021. Sportface.it will keep you company with live text updated minute by minute, so you never miss a feeling.

How do you watch the match on TV?

full board

Voluntary scores and grades

the rules

Mediator

All medals for Italy

All Italians will compete on Sunday 8 August

Tokyo 2020, Sunday 8 August programme

Update the live broadcast

Brazil-US 0-1 (21-25, 9-16)

_______________________________________________________

Group Two – Text does not change: 16-9 deadline for the United States and another deadline for Brazil

Group B – Exciting defensive performance by the USA: Brazil doesn’t know how to score

Group Two – US Show: Partial 6-1 and Advantage Recovery

Group B – This time Brazil should start better and lead 4-2

End of Group A: USA 25-21 Brazil

The first set – the US ace! 22-17!

Group A – USA 20-16 and closer to winning Group A

Group A – USA continues their run: 17-14

The first group – Now we are moving forward from one point to another, as the United States of America maintains a small safe store

Group One – USA at 12-8 and now, halfway through this first stage

Group A – Fatal error in the Brazilian attack, now 7-10

Group A – Brazil are back in the game: 6-7, -1

Group One – Right now Americans are doing good and bad weather: 6-3

Group A – starts with a 4-0 lead from USA

06:25 – Hello and welcome to the match live message, valid for the women’s volleyball gold medal, between Brazil and the United States. If the US wins, it will lock in first place on the medal table: stay tuned for live updates