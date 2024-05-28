Biacin: “Inter Lautaro are very far away. If they do not renew, they will be sold.”

Fabrizio Biyasin Updates on negotiations between Inter and… Lautaro Martinez To renew the contract. Here is what the well-known journalist highlighted regarding IoTifoInter: “Lautaro renewal? It expires in 2026, but Inter cannot afford to start the new season without renewing. We must be clear and honest: at the moment the parties are very far apart, because Inter have formalized their renewal proposal which is the maximum they can aspire to, approximately 10 million. It goes without saying the exact number, but it is the maximum offer for the Nerazzurri. On the other hand, the demand is much higher and if it increases in the case of a three-year contract, these are numbers that Inter cannot reach.

We are at a crossroads: either Lautaro and the agent make a move towards Inter because they know this is the maximum offer, giving up some of the required money they could get elsewhere, or they remain steadfast in their positions now, in the future and after that. It becomes impossible to get renewal. At this point, the wise company will try to sell it, so that it does not reach maturity. Inter wants to find a solution in the short term. a point. I think that in the next few days, the Inter management will want to get a very clear answer from the agent, but also and above all from Lautaro. If he says publicly that he loves Milan and wants to stay and his agent asks for unattainable numbers, then there is no point of contact. They have to tell it like it is, from the player’s side“.