Reveal the prize list, get ready to race hard – Multiplayer.it

there Trophy list From the PS5 and PS4 versions of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7, appeared on the network early. Obviously, those aiming for the Platinum Cup will have to sweat the proverbial seven shirts because it will be necessary to complete the game on the highest difficulty level, complete all the side missions and many other activities that will take up the counter even after 100 hours.

To avoid spoilers (even if minor), we do not report the list directly on our pages, but you can refer back to it if you wish. on the PowerPyx portalat your own risk.

In total, there are in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion 51 cups. In addition to those that are obtained automatically through progression in the story, there are some “missing objects”, or that can only be obtained in certain chapters by fulfilling certain conditions.

It will also be necessary to complete the game on the hard level, while the prizes that will take the longest are those for completing the huge list of side missions: Originally there were 300 and we assume that number will remain unchanged in this modified version.

According to PowerPyx To get all trophies/achievements Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is necessary Between 70 and 100 hours. Those who are not interested in secondary tasks and even more so can get to the end credits in much less time, around 15 – 20 hours.

We remind you that Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion will be available for PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch starting at December 13, 2022. Square Enix recently revealed the game’s resolution and framework for all platforms.