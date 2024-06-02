LG and Samsung with Apple: why are they joining forces?

LG Display – Apple’s main OLED display supplier – is making changes to its supply chain for the iPhone 16.

According to the latest rumours, this move is aimed at Reducing production costsEspecially since LG Display and Samsung Display (Apple’s second OLED display supplier) are having difficulty producing panels for the new iPhone 16 due to the larger bezel design.

to’Add Novatek Combined with existing supplier LX Semicon it shows that LG Display aims to diversify its DDI chipset offerings. The hardware involved plays an important role in converting digital image data from the GPU into signals displayed on the screen. By cooperating with a new supplier, LG screen Can Negotiate better prices Reducing the risks of relying on a single source.

Which may lead to production delays if the current supplier encounters problems. According to the latest news, LG screen and Samsung screen They struggle to achieve the final product required for their OLED paneliPhone 16. The reason is believed to be due to Apple’s new design, with a much thinner bottom bezel than previous generations.

LG and Samsung along with Apple

LG Display’s decision to diversify its supply chain is seen as a strategic move to address these challenges, which is indeed possible Bring cost advantages. However, monitoring is still needed to evaluate the impact of cooperation with Novatek on production efficiency and panel quality.

After all that, LG screen and Samsung screen They need to adjust their manufacturing processes to meet the final product goal set by Apple for the iPhone 16. According to previous reports, Apple may use New Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology to achieve ultra-thin bezels for the iPhone 16.

usually Apple equips new technologies only in the Pro seriesBut BRS can be used for all four iPhone 16 models. However, other rumors say that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may not have screen changes. Only the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have a larger screen with larger bezels.

In terms of design it is expected iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Owns The rear camera clusters are arranged vertically Instead of diagonally like previous generations. This change is intended to support spatial video recording for Apple Vision Pro headphones.