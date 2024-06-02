Italy’s masterpiece! China leads 3-0 and Azzurri Velasco is one step away from the 2024 Paris Olympics

The player from Conegliano is Unstoppable in attack (71% efficiency) but also very cautious in different situations on the wall, showing completely unexpected improvements in terms of fundamentals on the network. It is precisely Lupyan’s technical and sporting dominance that allows CT Velasco to endure Complete Comfort Sarah Fehr And it allows Alessia Orro to improve understanding through her power plant. The Italvolley starter distributes the ball in the best possible way, getting great responses from any teammate. In fact, it is no coincidence that when…Attack from the fourth seat He managed to make a difference – great game too Caterina Posettiwith 36% in terms of efficiency – Italvolley is a completely different team compared to the one we saw against Brazil. Egono It almost never comes Never overburdened From balls to attack, midfielders enjoy allowing shots to pass between the first half, fast and long Squad They find a way Get excited With the most convenient elevators for them. Now a little rest, before thinking about the third week By VNL: In order, the competitors will be Canada, South Korea, the United States and Serbia. There is little time left for Olympic passAnd also reach the final stage of this tournament.

