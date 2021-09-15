September 15, 2021

A timed free demo for everyone, and then – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax September 15, 2021

age of empires 4 will suggest a copy Free demo “Stress Test” And open to all players. over there starting date From the testing stage is September 17, 2021 (19:00 Italian time) It ends on September 20, 2021 (19:00 Italian time). Anyone who wants to try Microsoft’s strategy game can sign up through the Xbox Insider Hub or Steam app.

To register via Steam, simply go to Steam product page Age of Empires 4: Under the purchase options, you will find a “Request Access” button to participate in the “Endurance Test” demo.

This is amazing Age of Empires 4 Free Trial It differs from previous closed beta versions. The goal is to get as many players as possible to test the servers and note potential issues before launch. For this reason, there is no call to order and the only condition that must be respected is the minimum technical requirements to ensure that your computer can run the game.

here the Minimum Requirements age of empires 4:

  • Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-6300U or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
  • Memory: 8 GB in RAM
  • Scheda Video: Intel HD 520 o AMD Radeon RX Vega 11
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Memory: 50 GB of available space

age of empires 4

During the free “stress test” demo, Age of Empires 4 will select the correct settings based on the hardware. This testing stage is mostly used to test multiplayer, but it is still possible to play against the AI ​​through the “Dedicated Multiplayer Lobby”; It will also be possible to try out Mission Zero, or the game’s tutorial. There will be five different maps in total.

The Civilization Age of Empires 4 includes in the demo:

  • Einglish
  • Chinese
  • Holy Roman Empire
  • Abbasid Dynasty

Did you know that Age of Empires 4 will have AI powered by machine learning and will not cheat anymore?

