Lease contract €1 per day is an unprecedented gift for these families

A gift that will surely delight most Italian families, with a rental contract of 1 euro. How can it be obtained?

The Lease contracts It’s scary for Italian families, especially in a period like this when everything is so obvious. There are a lot of people who can not buy a house, let alone giveAdvance for rentIn most cases, you are looking for a small furnished property in the suburbs.

There is a certain initiative Offer a rental contract For one euro, which is an unprecedented gift. But how do you get it and what do you do? Let’s find out together.

Italian families, rent or buy a house?

it’s a The moment of extreme tenderness For all Italian families and beyond. In fact, the rewards are becoming more and more and people are trying to understand whether they can meet the required requirements or not.

When it comes to buying or home for rentThe discourse is long and complex. Mortgage and rent fees are high and no one can afford them, not to mention the banks that do not allow access to mortgage under the missing requirements.

There is an initiative may be welcome For many people, precisely because they offer a one-euro lease.

€1 rental contract: what is it all about?

it’s a private initiative Which can attract a lot of people, especially Italian families who are currently unable to afford the lease. In particular, we are talking about those who have dependent children and can take advantage of this initiative that offers a rental contract for one euro per day.

It basically looks like a file A concept that is impossible to comprehend, but just think that renting costs like coffee or a subscription to a streaming platform. It’s not a dream it’s a dream concrete proposal Which has a particular function: How does it work?

Who can benefit from the one-euro lease?

The families They will be able to. Take advantage of this contract, will save up to 6000€ per year on rent. First of all, it should be noted that the opportunity was presented by many Italian municipalities that are at risk of complete displacement of the population.

Many countries since then From north to south In Italy they were gradually abandoned and now we want to do something, to renovate them and give an excellent opportunity to many families with children. One euro per day is a symbolic token and is a contribution that can be made to the municipality of Piedmont, in the province of Vicenza.

As expected, he’s not the only one subscriber Who put this opportunity and facilities with homes for rent for just one euro. After five years of rent, the rent will rise to 200 or 250 euros per month.

In Ullolai – in the county of Nuoro – there is always a similar initiative for one euro rent and it must be taken immediately.

