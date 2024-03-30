Lazio – Juventus 1-0, an endless crisis for Allegri

Lazio defeated Juventus 1-0, today, in the match that took place in the thirtieth round of the Italian League, which was held at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.. Marosic's goal in the 93rd minute decided the match. In the standings, the Bianconeri, coached by Allegri, after only one win in the last 9 matches, is in a deep crisis and remains stuck in third place with 59 points. Qualifying for the next Champions League is no longer as secure as it seemed just a few weeks ago. The Biancocelesti – with Tudor making his debut on the bench – are in seventh place with 46 points.

the match

The first chance of the match goes to the visitors with Bremer: the ball is delivered to the far post of the Brazilian, who cuts it well but heads wide of the goal. As the minutes passed, the Capitoline players rose and became masters of the field. In the 17th minute, Castellanos had a serving opportunity on the edge of the penalty area, but the Argentine's shot narrowly missed. In the 20th minute, Lazio was still close to scoring: an assist from Anderson who found Tati in front of Szczesny but the shot went wide of the net.

In the 23rd minute, a mistake by Szczesny, who returned towards Pedro and then did not prevent him from exiting from a tight angle, the ball reached the border to Kamada, who missed the moment of the kick towards the empty net. In the 26th minute, Chesney made up for his shot with a brilliant save from Anderson's shot. In the 40th minute, Juventus appeared again: in the first match, Rabiot finished off Chiesa's shot with his right foot: Mandas cleared it for a corner kick. Three minutes later, Chiesa was still dangerous but his right-footed shot bounced down the middle and was blocked by the Biancocelesti goalkeeper.

The second half began with two changes to Allegri. Meriti and Di Sciglio remain in the changing rooms: room for McKennie and Elling Jr. In the seventh minute, Elling Junior sent a cross for Cambiasso to the far post: a right-footed shot from an excellent position was blocked by Mandas. In the 13th minute, Tudor played the Immobile and Isaksen card: Castellanos and Pedro were out. In a quarter of an hour, there was an excellent defensive closure for Gila, who did well to win a complex duel in the area with Kane. In the 18th minute, Cambiasso comes out and Weah comes in. After a while, Chiesa's match ends and Yildiz comes in his place. In the 27th minute, a great opportunity for Lazio. A wonderful opening from Immobile for Marosic, with a sure diagonal shot and Bremer was able to convert it into a corner kick.

In the 36th minute, Kane went off, making way for 22-year-old Sekulov from the next generation making his Serie A debut, and Lazio changed their central midfielders: here Vecino and Guendouzi, outside Cataldi and Camada. In the 39th minute, Luis Alberto came on for Zaccagni. Once in, the Spaniard immediately became extremely dangerous with a right-footed shot that went wide after hitting Rogani, a touch that was not seen by referee Colombo. In the 93rd minute, when 0-0 seemed to be a given, the goal of the match arrived: the ball was handled from the left by Guendouzi, who looked up and saw Marosic shoot into the far corner. Sekulov loses it, and Montenegro heads ahead of Szczesny and takes a 1-0 lead.