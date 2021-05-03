Andesite Mountain: A Residence for Residents of the United States

Airbnb has launched an initiative in the US: Two travelers will be able to sleep in the shelter of climber Conrad Anker and have Mount Andesite for themselves.

sOverlook Mount Andesite, Montana, the refuge of famous American climber Conrad Anker. In cooperation with the destination Big Sky Resort e Airbnb, Two travelers will be allowed to sleep there and fully enjoy the mountain. While Anker is on an expedition to Mount Everest, guests can explore more than 2,300 hectares of pristine terrain by engaging in various nature activities, from hiking and mountain biking to exploring by cable car. Accommodation, scheduled for next fall at a cost $ 88 per night, Sarah Reservations are possible from May 13 at 1 PM EST. For reasons related to health emergencies The shelter will be open to spouses who live together and reside in the United States.

“I have lived and explored Big Sky for nearly 20 years, and I am very pleased to give two travelers the opportunity to get Mount Andesite for themselves and experience the magic of Montana.”He says, deny. “From the breathtaking scenery to the suspense that accompanies adventures in nature, Montana is a special place and I cannot wait for guests to experience this experience that they will remember for life.” Depending on their interests, guests can also customize their adventure, with full respect to Anti-Covid standard. In recognition of your contribution to protecting and preserving Big Sky and local communities, Airbnb will donate to the organization Empowering youth at Big Sky, A local non-profit organization that supports teenagers in need, And one for Montana Conservation CorpsIt is a voluntary youth development program that is committed to sustainability.



Please note that for Italian travelers, Airbnb has launched a competition in cooperation with Visit Trentino. The initiative, open until May 31, rewards the most unbelievable stories about smart work with a stay in Trentino.

Source: Airbnb Press Office