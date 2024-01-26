Addition allowance, one in 3 applications rejected: Here's why Requirements, Payments and Amounts: The Complete Guide

The sound of an announcement, a message from the INPS lighting up a mobile phone, an on-screen invitation to go to the nearest post office to pick up cash for the monthly average of €645 a month in January. Yesterday 287,704 families got the news they had been waiting for: the Social Security Agency informed them that their application for New Income had been accepted and payments had begun. About 26% of requests, or one in four. Then another 7% additional checks will be required. INPS says most of the requests do not meet the necessary capital requirements. Thus begins the path of anti-poverty action, whereby the Maloney government has this year categorically reduced the income of the citizen to retirement.

